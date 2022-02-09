Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you currently drive a Kia or Hyundai, you may want to check to see if your car is on the recall list. Almost half a million Kia and Hyundai models have been recalled due to a fire risk. Manufacturers are advising drivers of the models to park their vehicles outside. The vehicles can catch fire even if the engine is off. The problem is caused by electrical short stemming from an issue with the antilock brake control module. So far there have been 11 fires in the United States. Read the full story here.

Recalled Vehicles Include:

Hyundai

Certain 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe SUVs

2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs

2019 Santa Fe XL vehicles

2014-2015 Tucson SUVs

Kia

2016-2018 K900 sedans

2014-2016 Sportage SUVs

Drivers can also check www.nhtsa.gov and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is being recalled. If your vehicle is recalled and needs repair, here are a few locations and contacts in the Charlotte area:

South Charlotte Hyundai Service 8525 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273

(980) 224-5870 Hendrick Kia of Concord 7550 Hendrick Auto Plaza NW Concord , NC 28027

833-391-1789 Leo’s Auto Care 8911 Nations Ford Road Charlotte, NC 28217

(704) 707-4554 Planet Kia of Charlotte 4700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212

(980) 322-0030

485,000 Kia and Hyundai Models Recalled For Fire Risks was originally published on 1053rnb.com

