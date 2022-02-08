Charlotte
Mecklenburg County Could Recommend Ending Mask Mandate Next Week

COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County are slowly decreasing. These decreasing numbers could cause Mecklenburg County leaders to recommend lifting the current mask mandate. The county announced in today’s Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting that they could recommend rescinding the mandate by next Wednesday. Although masks may no longer be mandatory soon, remember to do what is best for yourself and those around you! Read the full story here.

