Dawn Dillard – Saluting Black Excellence

Dawn Dillard

Source: Radio One Charlotte / Creative Service

We are celebrating Black History Month by ‘Saluting Charlotte’s Black Excellence.’  This week we celebrate business owner, Dawn Dillard, described as one who is there for her family, friends and community ALWAYS!  She recently opener her own business, sweet vibes only, specializing in custom deserts and treats in the Charlotte Metro.

She volunteers in numerous ways and is multi-talented. Her passion is unmatched! She’s a certified coach, hosts an online forum, fitness queen, e-group leader, poetry rock star, excellent party planner, and most recently, owner of her own business, Sweet Vibes Only. She’s walking in her purpose and using all of her God-given tools to do what He has called her to do. Check out her business in FB or IG @sweet_vibes_only.

