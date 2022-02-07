Charlotte is Getting a New Popular Chicken Chain

Charlotte
Charlotte may be home to the infamous Bojangles, but there’s about to be a new competition in town. Popular Arkansas-based food chain Slim Chickens will be making its way to Charlotte this month. The restaurant is scheduled to open Feb. 28 along 5535 Prosperity Ridge Road in Charlotte’s University City. The menu includes chicken sandwiches and tenders, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and 17 house-made dipping sauces. This location will be one of five locations opened in the Carolinas this year. Read the full story here. Read the full story here.

