Pick Up Free At Home COVID 19 Tests At Charlotte Libraries

Mecklenburg County’s health department is handing out free at-home rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 at certain Charlotte-area libraries. The program reboots after the county suspended the program in late December due to a shortage of at-home test kits. Now having received additional supply, the health department will now distribute free tests to county residents at certain library locations – picking up curbside.

No identification, prescription or insurance is required and there is a maximum of four tests per household. Tests are available while supplies last. Free at-home tests are also available at the county health department’s southeast Charlotte location on Billingsley Rd.

Pick-up Locations and Times

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove (5935 Hickory Grove Rd., Charlotte)

Tuesday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill (6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd., Mint Hill)

Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional (16500 Holly Crest Ln., Huntersville)

Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Blvd (4429 South Blvd., Charlotte)

Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek (13620 Steele Creek Rd., Charlotte)

Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek (4045 North Tryon St., Ste. A, Charlotte)

Tuesday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – West Boulevard (2157 West Blvd., Charlotte)

Tuesday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mecklenburg County Public Health–Southeast (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

