Charlotte’s Fantasia To Star In The Color Purple

It’s official! Charlotte’s Fantasia Taylor will lead the upcoming big-screen adaptation of The Color Purple as Celie. She’ll be reprising the role she took over on Broadway in 2007, which was originally played in the 1985 film by Whoopi Goldberg.
Oprah Winfrey — who made her film debut as Sofia in the movie adaptation of Alice Walker’s 1982 novel, will produce the new musical version. Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Corey Hawkins, and H.E.R. will start shooting in Georgia next month.
Watch Fantasia celebrate the great news!
