A large fire that began Wednesday night has damaged a South Charlotte shopping center. The fire started in a commercial building located on Carmel Road. Officials say one person was rescued with serious injuries. The estimated loss is $50,000. The shopping center will be demolished due to the damages. Read the full story here

Charlotte Shopping Center Will Be Demolished Following Wednesday Night Fire

