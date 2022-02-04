Charlotte
The Oldest Black-owned Business in the United States expands to Carolinas

Brian and Dominique Brooks

Source: Brian and Dominique Brooks / Brian and Dominique Brooks

The history of the Ohio-based E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Company, founded by John T. Ward in 1881, is replete with perseverance, tenacity, and effort to continue an extraordinary legacy. E.E. Ward Moving and Storage Company has the distinction of being the oldest continuously black-owned and operated business in the United States. After 141 years, the company continues its founder’s dream of having a strong business – where good customer service is an absolute priority.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Brian and Dominique Brooks, co-owners of the storied, E.E. Ward Moving and Storage Company about the company’s storied history, and its recent expansion to the Carolinas.

