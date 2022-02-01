Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Black History Month Events in Charlotte

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Poster for celebrating Black History Month

Source: Dusan Stankovic / Getty

February not only celebrates love, it also celebrates Black history! If you’re looking for some ways to celebrate this month, here are a few local events happening around the Charlotte area.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

  1. Celebrate Black History with Fyütch (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Program)
    • Explore Black women in history with national recording artist, Fyütch
      • Location: Virtual
      • Time: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm
      • Free

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

  1. Equity Impact Circle (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Program)
    • A weekly discussion series hosted by the Community Building Initiative
      • Location: Virtual
      • Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m on Wednesdays
      • Adults

Thursday, February 3, 2022

  1. Loy H. Witherspoon Lecture Series: “Spiritual Madness: American Psychiatry, Race and Black Religions” featuring Judith Weisenfeld, Ph.D.
    • Hosted by UNC Charlotte College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
      • Location: Virtual
      • Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
      • Free to public
  2. Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
    • Celebrate Black History Month at this Sip & Paint every Thursday and Friday in February
      • Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
      • Time: 8 p.m to 10 p.m
      • $15 for 1 person or $50 for 4 people

Friday, February 4, 2022

  1. Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
    • Celebrate Black History Month at this Sip & Paint every Thursday and Friday in February
      • Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
      • Time: 8 p.m to 10 p.m
      • $15 for 1 person or $50 for 4 people

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  1. Colorful Perspectives: STEAM Career Showcase (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library program)
      • Location: Virtual
      • Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am
      • Free
  2. Black History Nature Series – Black in National Parks
      • Location: Stevens Creek Nature Preserve and Center
      • Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am
      • Free
  3. Family First: The Legacy of African Drums
      • Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
      • Time: 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm
      • $10.00

 

Black History Month Events in Charlotte  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Florida Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly…

 8 hours ago
05.13.28

Trial For Ex-Cop Who Fired Wildly Into Breonna…

 10 hours ago
01.07.28
Photos
Close