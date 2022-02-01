Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

A Look in Charlotte’s Black History: Mayor Vi Lyles

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Women achieving new things after 50

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Today kicks off the beginning of Black History Month, and what better way to celebrate than by looking into some of Charlotte’s black excellence? Mayor Vi Lyles is Charlotte’s first Black female mayor. She served two terms on the City Council and was later elected as mayor in 2017. Some of her goals for the city include creating more jobs, increasing affordable housing, and raising awareness of racism as a public health crisis. That’s some real black excellence! Read more information about Mayor Vi Lyles here.

A Look in Charlotte’s Black History: Mayor Vi Lyles  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Florida Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly…

 8 hours ago
05.13.28

Trial For Ex-Cop Who Fired Wildly Into Breonna…

 10 hours ago
01.07.28
Photos
Close