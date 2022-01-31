Novant Health Offers Extra Days Off

CLOSE
Novant Health announce last week that will award full-time employees with another week of paid time off or the equivalent cash value in 2022. CEO Carl Armato announced the $40 million investment saying “All team members should have needed time to prioritize their well-being and focus on self-care.” Employees who are with Novant as of Jan. 31 and are at assistant director level and below are eligible for the extra PTO. Part-time employees will receive an additional 24 hours of PTO or the cash equivalent and can use those hours throughout 2022. Winston-Salem based Novant Health, has close to 12,000 employees in the Charlotte area.
Also On Praise 100.9: