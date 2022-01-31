Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Novant Health Offers Extra Days Off

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Source: Fly View Productions / Getty

Novant Health announce last week that will award full-time employees with another week of paid time off or the equivalent cash value in 2022. CEO Carl Armato announced the $40 million investment saying  “All team members should have needed time to prioritize their well-being and focus on self-care.” Employees who are with Novant as of Jan. 31 and are at assistant director level and below are eligible for the extra PTO. Part-time employees will receive an additional 24 hours of PTO or the cash equivalent and can use those hours throughout 2022. Winston-Salem based Novant Health, has close to 12,000 employees in the Charlotte area.

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Trump Supporter Who Claims America Is Under A…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

DNC Party Chair Jaime Harrison Says People Spreading…

 2 days ago
04.22.25
Photos
Close