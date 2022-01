Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Blue and Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T was voted 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year. This marks the third time A&T has won the award. Alabama State finished 2nd place, followed by Southern University, Florida A&M and Jackson State. NC A&T won a $2,500 prize, receiving 223,329 votes, about half of the total cast in the poll.

Also On Praise 100.9: