Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Before you make those Friday night plans, be sure to check the weather. Charlotte is expected to get another dose of snow this weekend, and it may be more than what was originally predicted. Forecasts predict that rain will begin Friday evening and then change to snow between 7 to 9 p.m. The area could now see up to 2 inches. Read the full story here.

Charlotte May See More Snow than Originally Expected was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: