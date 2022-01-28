Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you don’t want to wait for those free COVID-19 tests you ordered online, you may be able to grab a couple on Saturday. Beginning tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, Mecklenburg County Public Health will distribute a limited number of free at-home COVID-19 tests. Tests can be picked up from the following locations:

J.M. Alexander Middle School , 12010 Hambright Road, Huntersville

, 12010 Hambright Road, Huntersville Central Piedmont Community College – Harper Campus, 315 W. Hebron St., Charlotte

For more information, read the full story here.

Mecklenburg County Giving Out Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: