Hornets Set Franchise Record for Most Points Scored

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty


The Hornets have done it! Wednesday’s game against the Pacers resulted in a big win for the Charlotte team. Ending the night with 158 points, the Hornets have set a new franchise record for points scored. The previous record was 143. Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 39 points. Lamelo Ball finished with 29 points and his fifth triple-double. Let’s go Hornets! Read the full story here.

