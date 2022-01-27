Maya Angelou Gets Her Own Quarter

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The U.S. Mint recently announced the American Women Quarters Program which will begin its release in 2022 and continue through 2025. The Mint will issue five quarters in each of these years and in February, the first coin will be released in a series honoring women who are extraordinary trailblazing contributors in the United States. Dr. Maya Angelou has the distinct honor of being the first in the series. Dr. Angelou was a celebrated writer, performer, and social activist. Her coin will feature her image, and a bird – to commemorate her most highly acclaimed 1969 autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings”.

