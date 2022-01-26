Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Remember those free at-home test kits that you can order online? Well, there’s a new scam using fake ordering links to get personal information. The BBB warns that the scam has been posted on different social media sites and appears to be legit. The website shows the United States Postal Service logo, however, it asks for more personal information such as your social security number and Medicaid number. The real website for ordering kits from the USPS only asks for your name and address. Read the full story here.

BBB Warns to Beware of COVID Test Ordering Scams was originally published on 1053rnb.com

