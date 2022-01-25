CLOSE
If you’ve lived in Queen City for a while, you know some of the roads are less than pleasant. Luckily, the Charlotte City Council has approved a $250,000 project to change one of the most dangerous intersections in the city. A report by the NCDOT found several serious crashes have happened at the Albemarle Rd. and Reddman Rd. intersection. The project will add a concrete median on Albemarle Road to restrict turns that cause crashes. Read the full story here.
City Council Votes to Change Dangerous Intersection in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com
