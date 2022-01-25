Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Three New COVID-19 Testing Sites Have Opened in Mecklenburg County

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

PCR test

Source: picture alliance / Getty


More COVID-19 testing sites are opening around Mecklenburg County today. Avoid the long wait times at other locations by checking out some of the new sites below. Read the full story here.

  1. Park Expo Center
    • 2500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC, 28205
    • Mon. – Frid. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m
  2. First Baptist Church of Cornelius
    • 21007 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC, 28031
    • Mon., Tues. and Thurs. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  3. R.C. Bradford Park
    • 17005 Davidson-Concord Rd, Huntersville, NC, 28078
    • Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Three New COVID-19 Testing Sites Have Opened in Mecklenburg County  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

How Is Atlanta ‘Wakanda’ When 86% Of Its…

 9 hours ago
12.19.20

Black Georgia District Attorney Will Present Election Interference…

 9 hours ago
12.20.20
Photos
Close