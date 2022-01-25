Three New COVID-19 Testing Sites Have Opened in Mecklenburg County

CLOSE
More COVID-19 testing sites are opening around Mecklenburg County today. Avoid the long wait times at other locations by checking out some of the new sites below. Read the full story here.
- Park Expo Center
- 2500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC, 28205
- Mon. – Frid. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m
- First Baptist Church of Cornelius
- 21007 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC, 28031
- Mon., Tues. and Thurs. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- R.C. Bradford Park
- 17005 Davidson-Concord Rd, Huntersville, NC, 28078
- Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
