Free N95 Masks Will Be Distributed This Week

The plan to distribute 400 million free N95 masks to Americans under President Biden’s Administration begins this week. Each adult will be eligible to receive three free masks. The non-surgical N95 masks are designed to filter out 95% of particles. Walgreens and CVS will be distributing a select number of masks this week. It could take until February before the program is fully running. Read the full story here.
