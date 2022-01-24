Charlotte
Alright foodies, this one is for you! Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is happening now. The food event kicked off Friday, Jan. 21, and will end on Jan. 30. Over 70 of the best restaurants in 8 counties across the metro Charlotte area are participating. Restaurants include The Cajun Queen, Standard Oyster Company, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Fahrenheit, and many more. This event is perfect for those looking for a date night or just want to try new foods in the area. Read more information here. 

