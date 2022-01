Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is distributing the first shipments of at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests it ordered for the state.

The test kits, each containing two tests, have been distributed to state public health departments (PHDs) around the state and will be available for pickup beginning today. Residents can visit DHEC’s testing locator to find available at-home rapid tests.

Also On Praise 100.9: