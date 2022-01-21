CLOSE
If you had plans to fly out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport today, you may need to check that your flight has not been canceled. The anticipated winter storm has caused the airport to cancel over 100 flights as of 3 p.m. Although it was previously expected to arrive this morning, forecasters now say more than an inch of snow could fall in the Charlotte area tonight. Read the full story here.
CLT Airport Cancels Over 100 Flights Prior to Expected Snow was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: