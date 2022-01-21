Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

CLT Airport Cancels Over 100 Flights Prior to Expected Snow

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Source: Charlotte Douglas International Airport / Charlotte Douglas International Airport


If you had plans to fly out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport today, you may need to check that your flight has not been canceled. The anticipated winter storm has caused the airport to cancel over 100 flights as of 3 p.m. Although it was previously expected to arrive this morning, forecasters now say more than an inch of snow could fall in the Charlotte area tonight. Read the full story here. 

CLT Airport Cancels Over 100 Flights Prior to Expected Snow  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Mostly White Jury Selected In Federal George Floyd…

 7 hours ago
08.15.16

Georgia Pastor Arrested After Allegations He Imprisoned Disabled…

 9 hours ago
05.25.16
Photos
Close