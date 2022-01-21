Community
More Fresh Food Comes To The West Side

Mecklenburg County will put $3 million toward the launch of a food distribution center in west Charlotte. Carolina Farm Trust hopes to open the site in the spring or summer of 2023, to bring locally-grown foods to neighborhoods with limited access to local groceries.  Just 3% of homes in some parts of west Charlotte are within a half-mile of a full-service, chain grocery store.  There have been ongoing efforts to address the food desert and the hope is that the space will serve as both a retail space for residents to buy groceries and a wholesale distributor for restaurants and some local markets.

