$2 Million Available for Organizations Helping At-Risk Youth

US dollars in savings jar

If you or someone you know in Mecklenburg County has an organization for at-risk youth, there may be funding available. Mecklenburg County’s Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has over $2 million available for local programs dedicated to keeping youth out of trouble. JCPC promotes prevention, intervention, treatment, and aftercare programs for at-risk youth. To qualify for funding, the organization must be considered a local public agency, a 501(c)3 non-profit, or a local housing authority. Read the full story here.

