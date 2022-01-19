StarMed Has Antiviral Pill to Treat COVID-19 Patients

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

StarMed Healthcare is not only providing COVID-19 tests, it is also providing the first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. The pill is available to treat adults with mild to moderate symptoms. The pill named molnupiravir is most effective when taken within five days of being diagnosed with COVID-19. Clinical trials showed that the pill reduced patient hospitalization and death by 30%.

Patients must be 18 or older to receive the treatment. StarMed has the pill treatment at its FreeMore location on 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, while supplies last. Patients can register at Starmed.com. Treatments are at no cost to patients, with or without insurance. Read the full story here.

