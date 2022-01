Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Just when we thought the snow and ice were finally beginning to melt, there’s more on the way. Thursday is expected to have colder temperatures and possible showers throughout the day. Friday temperatures will drop to the mid-20s, making snow likely. Luckily, this winter storm will be farther east. Either way, it’ll be cold, so bundle up! Read the full story here.

More Snow Expected to Return to the Charlotte Area Friday was originally published on 1053rnb.com

