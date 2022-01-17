Ne-Yo Lets You Know What To Expect For Urban One Honors Listen]

Arts & Entertainment
Ne-Yo Lets You Know What To Expect For Urban One Honors

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America” takes place tonight at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST only on TV One and Cleo TV and Grammy-Award winning singer/songwriter Ne-Yo is set to host the big event. This will be Ne-Yo’s first hosting gig and he is more than excited to help display some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars.

Ne-Yo dishes on what we can expect from Urban One Honors and who would be on his “Soundtrack of Black America” with Erica. Listen and get ready for Urban One Honors, tonight!

[caption id="attachment_1459267" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: TV One / TV One[/caption] LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The 2022 Urban One Honors, presented by T-Mobille was nothing short of amazing. This year’s event, “The Soundtrack of Black America” aimed to put the spotlight on artists both past and present who have left an undeniable mark in the world of music. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning Singer/Songwriter Ne-Yo, the honoree’s for this year’s event include: Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Entertainment Icon Honoree: Jennifer Hudson Music Innovation Honoree: Timbaland Living Legends Honoree: Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff Inspiration Impact Honoree: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Singer Tank hit the stage for an amazing tribute to Grammy-winning songwriters, Gamble and Huff. New Edition members Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant performed a medley of hits from the iconic group, created by Jam and Lewis. Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard took us to church after receiving the Inspiration Impact award and DJ D-Nice brought “Club Quarantine” to the Urban One Honors stage. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! With appearances from Tyrese, Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Vashawn Mitchell, the 2022 Urban One Honors was an event to remember. HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

