CLOSE
CMS students have received their first snow day of the year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to icy road conditions. The winter storm that swept through the area this weekend has left dangerous road conditions in some parts of Mecklenburg County. Teachers and staff will have a regular workday. A make-up day has been scheduled for Feb. 21. Read the full story here.
No School! CMS Closed Tuesday Due to Icy Road Conditions was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: