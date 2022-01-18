Mako Medical Opens Charlotte’s Only Mass COVID-19 Testing Site at Carowinds

CLOSE
Carowinds will be seeing a lot of new traffic, but not for its rollercoasters. MAKO Medical Laboratories opened a mass testing site at Carowinds on Monday. This is Charlotte’s first mass testing site. Testing is available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Appointments are not required, however, registration is strongly recommended. Tests are free and are usually available between 24 and 48 hours. Read the full story here.
