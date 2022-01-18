Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Mako Medical Opens Charlotte’s Only Mass COVID-19 Testing Site at Carowinds

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Shot of an unrecognizable nurse wearing a face shield and filling in Covid19 screening test forms at a car window

Source: Charday Penn / Getty


Carowinds will be seeing a lot of new traffic, but not for its rollercoasters. MAKO Medical Laboratories opened a mass testing site at Carowinds on Monday. This is Charlotte’s first mass testing site. Testing is available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Appointments are not required, however, registration is strongly recommended. Tests are free and are usually available between 24 and 48 hours. Read the full story here. 

Mako Medical Opens Charlotte’s Only Mass COVID-19 Testing Site at Carowinds  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

King Family Leads Cross-Country Actions Demanding Senate End…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Texas School Board Member Getting Death Threats For…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close