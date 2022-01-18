Charlotte
Be Cautious: Black Ice a Threat After Overnight Freezing

Winter storm Izzy in Charlotte

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


If you plan to commute this morning, be cautious of dangerous road conditions in some areas. Although the winter storm has left, last night’s freezing temperatures make black ice a continued threat. Many areas remained wet on Monday and have likely froze throughout the night. Officials warn drivers to stay off of slick roads. If a road appears wet, it is possibly covered by a thin sheet of ice. Drive safe! Read the full story here.

Be Cautious: Black Ice a Threat After Overnight Freezing  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

