Be Cautious: Black Ice a Threat After Overnight Freezing

If you plan to commute this morning, be cautious of dangerous road conditions in some areas. Although the winter storm has left, last night’s freezing temperatures make black ice a continued threat. Many areas remained wet on Monday and have likely froze throughout the night. Officials warn drivers to stay off of slick roads. If a road appears wet, it is possibly covered by a thin sheet of ice. Drive safe! Read the full story here.
