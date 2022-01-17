MLK Day 2022: Things To See, Ways To Serve

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Weather and public health challenges are not enough to stop our efforts to keep the dream alive. Here are a few opportunities in our area to celebrate and serve:

You can serve today at Samaritan’s Feet from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are asked to bring a new pair of athletic shoes or $25 donation to help support the organization’s mission, and to assist in sorting shoes for the warehouse. Those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose, or choose to keep their vaccination status private, are asked to wear a mask. The event is at The Park Church, 4808 Chesapeake Dr.

The Levine Museum of the New South is celebrating with singing, dancing and spoken word performances that focus on the importance of voting rights. The event is from 7-8 p.m. and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture is hosting a full day of programs, lectures, panel discussions, art workshops and performances to celebrate King’s legacy. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the event is required for entry, and masks are required for all guests regardless of vaccination status.

The McCrorey YMCA is celebrating its 85th anniversary holding its annual MLK Day celebration virtually. Featuring prayers, speakers and performances, proceeds from the event will be used to support the organizations programs. The event will held from 9-10 a.m., and can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube or YMCACharlotte.org.

Also On Praise 100.9: