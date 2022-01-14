MLK Weekend Events

Charlotte
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is quickly approaching. If you’re looking to celebrate, check out these events. Also, don’t worry about the icy roads, some of these events are virtual so you can still celebrate from the comfort of your home!

Dream Day 2020 Presented by The Dr. MLK Jr. Celebration Planning Committee of Concord-Cabarru

  • Free
  • Saturday, January 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m
  • Location: Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis
  • Kickball games, free food, youth oratorial presentations and more
  • Website

Levine Museum MLK Day! Virtual Family Celebration (Virtual)

  • Free
  • Monday, January 17 @ 7 p.m
  • Online children’s activities, music, spoken word performances, visual art and more
  • Levine Museum Website

Food Lion® Presents MLK Day 2022: Community Dreams (Virtual)

MLK Memorial March and Wreath Laying

  • Free
  • Monday, January 17 @ 11 a.m
  • Location: Cabarrus County Library-Concord
  • Website

