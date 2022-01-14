Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: A Timeline For Your Goals

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Procrastination is one of the biggest ways to deter a dream, which is why it’s so important to not only make plans for success but also set deadlines on when to get them accomplished.

Today’s motivational minute in “Wake Up & Win” sees Dr. Willie Jolley explaining the benefits of setting a date on goals that will lead you towards the life you dream of.

Putting stuff off until tomorrow, or the next day or the day after that, isn’t something that’s practiced among great achievers. By making compelling goals for yourself, even if that means leaving your comfort zone to become a better person overall, anything you wish to accomplish will simply be at your grasp with the right determination.

See why it’s important to set a timeline for your goals by listening to “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

