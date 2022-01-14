Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A winter storm is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the Charlotte area this weekend. This means your power could go out. Here are some tips if you experience a power outage:

Before

Have Duke Energy’s number on hand to report a power outage: 1-800 POWER ON

Charge all electronics and/or purchase a portable charger

Ensure your household has enough blankets and warm clothing to keep warm

Stock up on water and easy-to-prepare meals

During

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed to avoid food spoiling

Do not use a gas oven or stove to heat your home

Never sit in a running vehicle inside a garage even if the garage door is open

Avoid traveling on roads, as they may be icy

Winter Storm Potentially Bringing Power Outages: Here’s What to Do was originally published on 1053rnb.com

