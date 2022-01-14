Herschel Walker Promoted Magical ‘Mist’ That Will ‘Clean You From COVID’…Yes, You Read That Right

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Boooooy, the GOP sure can pick’em, can’t they?

I’ve often said that when the white conservatives start looking to diversify and start scouring the sunken place for Black friends to parade around, they don’t need their negro mascots to be qualified, knowledgeable or even sensible—they just need them to be Black and conservative. But when all you’re looking to do is collect tokens who will regurgitate generic right-wing talking points and give the old white party a new aesthetic, you run the risk of giving airtime to absolute morons who will embarrass you. (Remember when Diamond and Silk had a show on Fox News until the network realized these MAGA-minstrel idiots with stripper names didn’t actually know anything and were hurting the brand more than they were helping?)

MORE: Herschel Walker’s Entitled Son Whines About High Gas Prices While Wearing A $1,200 Designer Hoodie

Anyway, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is embarrassing. I mean, we know Republicans have limited capacity for embarrassment because, let’s face it, today’s party knows no shame. But if these people weren’t so hellbent on riding the anti-intellectualism train in order to gain political power, they might turn a little red in the face when their resident Black friend uses his time in the limelight to ramble incoherently or say things that are demonstrably untrue and easily disprovable. (But they elected Trump, so…)

Recently, comments Walker made during a 2020 appearance on Glenn Beck’s podcast have been unearthed, and, well—what the hell is wrong with this guy?

Apparently, when the world was in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker was out here promoting magical fairy dust and calling it a COVID cure.

“Do you know, right now, I have something that can bring you into a building that would clean you from COVID as you walk through this dry mist?” Walker told Beck. “As you walk through the door, it will kill any COVID on your body. EPA-, FDA-approved.”

“When you leave, that will kill the virus, as you leave this here product,” he continued. “Then, I have something—you can go and spray down this product. Do you know? They don’t want to talk about that. They don’t want to hear about that.”

Bruh..what?

What kind of Gandalf the Spray, Harry Potter M.D., lost negro Neverland, science for pixies, wizard pharmacy, Hogwarts healthcare, toss a coin to your house Witcher, abra-ca-damn you stupid, Great Value voodoo sh** is Heschel over here talking about?

A magic mist you can spray in your doorway that will make your COVID disappear when you walk through it? Damn Heschel, we knew you were lying about graduating college, but you ain’t gotta lie about being a sorcerer too. Some people just take the “magical negro” trope too far.

Obviously, Walker never named this mystical product—because it doesn’t exist.

As the Washington Post explained: “There is no known mist or spray that can prevent covid-19. The virus is mainly spread through close contact with droplets that are released when a person coughs, sneezes, speaks or breathes. It can also be spread through smaller virus-containing particles that remain in the air over longer distances and time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The Post also noted that Walker, who is looking to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock this year, “is already facing criticism over allegations that he threatened the lives of two women, including his ex-wife, and embellished his business record,” so he really ain’t got time to be out here suggesting witchcraft options for curing COVID.

It’s also worth mentioning that Beck, the man who hosted this clown and his magical medic nonsense, has recently revealed that he has contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

Let me find out this man was listening to Walker and spraying mage-anointed Primatene Mist in his doorway thinking it was going to “clean” the virus out.

Y’all gotta pick better Black friends than this.

SEE ALSO:

Herschel Walker Posts Probably-Drunken Video Blasting Democratic Policies In New Year Message

Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker, Whose Wife Is Accused Of Voting Fraud, Wants To Bring ‘Honesty’ To Georgia

10 Black Trump Supporters 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Black Trump Supporters 1. Ben Carson Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Herschel Walker Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Omarosa Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Dennis Rodman Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Stacey Dash Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Mike Tyson Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Terrell Owens Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Azealia Banks Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Latrell Sprewell Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters 10 Black Trump Supporters

Herschel Walker Promoted Magical ‘Mist’ That Will ‘Clean You From COVID’…Yes, You Read That Right was originally published on newsone.com