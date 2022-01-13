Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Grammy nominated singer & great friend to the show Pastor J.J. Hairston joined Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell this morning to not only debut his new song, “Thankful”.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

His testimony about his new song is something that can resinate with many of our listeners, as he details what how the past few years specifically inspired him to create this new record.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After sharing his new song, the Grammy nominated singer shares his story about recently becoming a Pastor during the pandemic. Starting back in 2019, he details his trials and tribulations that he overcame, and now, they are on the way to celebrating their one year anniversary!

Listen to the full interview with J.J. and Erica and be sure to check out his new song, “Thankful”, which is available now on all digital outlets!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

J.J. Hairston Debuts “Thankful” & Shares His Journey To Becoming A Pastor During The Pandemic [INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: