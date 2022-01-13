Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We all know that parking at the airport can add up. Well prepare to add a few extra dollars to your total if you plan to park hourly at Charlotte-Douglas International. Those parking in the hourly deck will no longer receive free parking for the first hour. Individuals will now be required to pay $6 for any time parked in the deck after 15 minutes. If you are waiting for an arriving passenger, you may use the free cell phone lots. Read the full story here.

New Hourly Parking Charges at Charlotte-Douglas Airport was originally published on 1053rnb.com

