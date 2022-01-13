Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

New Hourly Parking Charges at Charlotte-Douglas Airport

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
American Airline- Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Source: Charlotte Douglas International Airport / Charlotte Douglas International Airport

We all know that parking at the airport can add up. Well prepare to add a few extra dollars to your total if you plan to park hourly at Charlotte-Douglas International. Those parking in the hourly deck will no longer receive free parking for the first hour. Individuals will now be required to pay $6 for any time parked in the deck after 15 minutes. If you are waiting for an arriving passenger, you may use the free cell phone lots. Read the full story here. 

New Hourly Parking Charges at Charlotte-Douglas Airport  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Once Again A White High School Student Gets…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close