Char Meck Library Gets Wheels

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has put its books on wheels. A new bookmobile, MoLi (pronounced “Molly”) will bring library materials and services to Charlotte area neighborhoods whose residents might not have the ability to physically or virtually go to one of the library’s 20 branches. MoLi is a 33-foot-long bookmobile that offers adult, teen and children’s collections, material checkouts and returns. It also offers access to technological tools like free Wi-Fi and public-use Chromebooks. MoLi is equipped with wheelchair lift for accessibility, a side awning for outdoor programming in sunny summer months, and the capacity to hold up to 2,400 physical materials including books, audiobooks, magazines, CDs and DVDs. MoLi will begin service on Jan. 18 and will be available on a three-week rotating schedule, available on the library website.

