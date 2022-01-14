Charlotte
The Beattes Ford and LaSalle Street Corridor seeing tangible change

Christopher Dennis, Founder of E-Fix Development Corp

There’s some exciting things happening at the Beattes Ford and LaSalle Street Corridor.  Like many neighborhoods, streets and communities in urban settings across the country – a valiant fight to emerge from a myriad of socio-economic challenges, including: disenfranchisement of various kinds, crime, poverty and a struggling infrastructure.  But on the horizon, opportunity is plentiful, a host of development is taking place and because of developers like Christopher Dennis founder and owner of E-Fix Development Corp – hope springs eternal.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Mr. Dennis about his purchase of two buildings at the corridor and his efforts to put dollars behind dreams and tangible investment behind rhetoric.

 

