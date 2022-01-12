Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Alright home enthusiasts, it’s time to mark your calendars. The 17th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show is returning to the area this month! The show will take place at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord beginning Friday, Jan. 28, and ending Sunday, Jan. 30. Guests will be able to view and purchase the latest products and services in home improvement, home décor, entertainment systems, gardening, landscaping, pools and spas, storage, and more! Click here for more information.

Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show Returns was originally published on 1053rnb.com

