Cam Newton Uncertain About His Future with the Panthers

Sadly for Cam Newton fans in Charlotte, the quarterback is unsure about his future with the Panthers. Newton said in an interview Monday that he is still healthy and can play at a high level, but he is not sure if his future includes the Panthers. The team’s general manager, Scott Fitterer says that they are open to brining Newton back. Newton will remain a free agent in the upcoming season. Read the full story here.
