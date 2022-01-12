CMS Teachers Petition for Increased Pay Due to Rising Challenges

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Teachers in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district are having to balance multiple challenges during the pandemic and some say their pay is not enough. In addition to dealing with a shortage of teachers and increased workloads due to the pandemic, teachers have had to deal with more lockdowns and school violence. Olympic High School teacher, Teila Hand-Broadnax says that she has seen the most resignations in the CMS district ever. 871 CMS employees have resigned this year.

To keep teachers, the CMS Board of Education approved federal retention funds of $2,500 for full-time employees and $1,250 for part-time employees. Recently, hundreds of staff have signed a petition asking the School board for double this bonus. Hand-Broadnax says with all the challenges, teachers should be compensated fairly. Read the full story here.

