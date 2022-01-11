Charlotte
LaMelo Ball Leads Hornets to Victory Against Bucks

LaMelo Ball is taking the Charlotte Hornets by storm. LaMelo helped the Hornets win their second game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ball tossed a winning floater shot in the last seconds for a 103-99 win. The game was tied 99-99 with 35.4 seconds remaining. Ball took possession of ball, waited for the shot clock to wind down, and went for the victory shot. He finished the night with 23 points. Read the full story here. 

LaMelo Ball Leads Hornets to Victory Against Bucks  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

