Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gas prices in the Queen City don’t appear to be lowering by much. As of this morning, the average price of gas in Charlotte was $3.06 per gallon according to GasBuddy data. This is 88.4 cents per gallon higher than last year’s average. The good news is, there are some locations with lower-than-average gas prices. Read the full story here.

Lowest Gas Prices in Charlotte Area

$2.82 – Cotsco (Charlotte)

500 Tyvola Rd

$2.82 – BJ’s (Pineville)

1715 Carolina Place Pkwy

$2.85 – Murphy USA (Charlotte)

2760 Ashley Rd

$2.86 QuikTrip (Charlotte)

3025 Wilkinson Blvd

$2.86 Marathon (Charlotte)

3800 Wilkinson Blvd

Lowest Gas Prices in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: