Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Lowest Gas Prices in Charlotte

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Man Refuels His Car at Gas Station

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

Gas prices in the Queen City don’t appear to be lowering by much. As of this morning, the average price of gas in Charlotte was $3.06 per gallon according to GasBuddy data. This is 88.4 cents per gallon higher than last year’s average. The good news is, there are some locations with lower-than-average gas prices. Read the full story here.

Lowest Gas Prices in Charlotte Area

$2.82 – Cotsco (Charlotte)

  • 500 Tyvola Rd

$2.82 – BJ’s (Pineville)

  • 1715 Carolina Place Pkwy

$2.85 – Murphy USA (Charlotte)

  • 2760 Ashley Rd

$2.86 QuikTrip (Charlotte)

  • 3025 Wilkinson Blvd

$2.86 Marathon (Charlotte)

  • 3800 Wilkinson Blvd

Lowest Gas Prices in Charlotte  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Academy…

 3 days ago
08.28.01

Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her…

 4 days ago
08.29.00
Photos
Close