Olympia D’s Money Matters Tip: Prepping for the Tax Season

Olympia D

It’s January 2022! That means it’s tax time! Now, you may not have your W-2’s in your hand yet, but you can go ahead and get your paperwork in order, especially if you itemize like I do.  Gathering and organizing those receipts can be a bit of a headache, but those deductions can help add some cash back into your pockets. Remember, you can write off items like your mortgage’s interest and all of your charitable donations. Don’t forget to include those good will donations. You did keep those little Goodwill slips, right?  If you didn’t, don’t worry there’s always next year!  So, start prepping now so you can file your taxes way before that that Monday, April 18, 2022 deadline.

Olympia D’s Money Matters Tip: Prepping for the Tax Season  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

