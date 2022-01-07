Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Mecklenburg County to Distribute Free at-home Test Kits this Weekend

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TESTS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

If you’re still looking to find free testing in Charlotte, you may be in luck. Mecklenburg County is working to distribute free at-home testing kits this weekend. The county will provide a limited number of kits on Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and the Bojangles Coliseum. Only two kits will be provided per household. No appointment is necessary as kits will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Read the full story here.

Mecklenburg County to Distribute Free at-home Test Kits this Weekend  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Academy…

 8 hours ago
08.28.01

Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her…

 1 day ago
08.29.00
Photos
Close