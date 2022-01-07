Charlotte
Charlotte 49ers Basketball Game Against ODU Postponed

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 UNC Charlotte at Western Kentucky

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


The Charlotte 49ers basketball game against the Old Dominion Monarchs has been postponed due to COVID protocols. The teams were set to play Saturday, Jan. 8. Charlotte officials say the decision was made in adherence to protocols within ODU men’s basketball program. Officials say the teams will work to potentially reschedule the game for a later date. Click here to read the full story.

Charlotte 49ers Basketball Game Against ODU Postponed  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

