NC Attorney General Warns Against COVID Test Price Gouging

With the uptick in positive COVID 19 cases, test appointments can be hard to come by. Home testing kits are convenient but the trickle down has made it hard to get your hands on one. Some “entrepreneurs” are selling them on the internet for inflated prices but North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein says this price gouging is not acceptable. “We are in a declared state of emergency by the governor, and that triggers north Carolinas anti-price-gouging law.”

There is no set price point that makes an upcharge price-gouging. Investigators would look at what the price was before the emergency declaration vs. current pricing. And Stein is careful to spell out that the violation is not just for big-box retailers but to individual sellers as well. A price gouging fine can be up to $5,000 per violation.

