A recent study found that students in North Carolina schools are more likely to be exposed to COVID during lunch periods when masks are taken off. 92% of COVID-19 exposures in North Carolina schools happened when students were allowed to take their masks off indoors. 39% of exposures happened during lunch and 13% were traced to athletics. Click here to read the full story.
Students Will Most Likely be Exposed to COVID During Lunch was originally published on 1053rnb.com
